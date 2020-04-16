Craneware (LON:CRW) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRW. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Craneware from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Craneware alerts:

LON CRW opened at GBX 1,905 ($25.06) on Thursday. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $511.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,707.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,134.17.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.