Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BP (LON:BP) Share Price

Media coverage about BP (LON:BP) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 299.70 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 335.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.51. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.18) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.78 ($6.48).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

