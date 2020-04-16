Critical Review: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) vs. Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Autoweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and Autoweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.64 million 3.91 -$1.53 million N/A N/A Autoweb $113.98 million 0.08 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -0.62

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autoweb.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -23.11% -2.56% -2.39% Autoweb -13.36% -52.91% -27.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GigaMedia and Autoweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoweb 0 3 0 0 2.00

Autoweb has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 126.62%. Given Autoweb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autoweb is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Risk & Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoweb beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

