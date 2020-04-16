Critical Review: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Semtech (NYSE:SMTC)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for STMicroelectronics and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 4 10 0 2.71 Semtech 0 2 9 0 2.82

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $24.05, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 10.80% 15.33% 8.94% Semtech 7.16% 9.30% 6.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 2.13 $1.03 billion $1.15 19.43 Semtech $547.51 million 5.10 $31.87 million $0.91 46.65

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

