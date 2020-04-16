Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.81.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.71.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

