Cronos Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.