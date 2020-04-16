CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.04.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

