Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

