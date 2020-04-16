David Robinson Shaw Purchases 23,100 Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director David Robinson Shaw bought 23,100 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,396.50.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78. Fiera Capital Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.77 and a 1 year high of C$13.18. The company has a market cap of $679.16 million and a PE ratio of -46.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.63.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

