Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €5.70 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €5.70 ($6.63) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.25 ($14.24).

LHA opened at €8.28 ($9.63) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.81 ($9.08) and a one year high of €22.70 ($26.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

