Dmc Global (BOOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Dmc Global to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dmc Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

