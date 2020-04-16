Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $354.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

