Douglas Merritt Sells 6,563 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $853,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,180,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Douglas Merritt sold 3,381 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $399,600.39.

On Monday, March 30th, Douglas Merritt sold 10,762 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $1,365,374.94.

On Thursday, March 26th, Douglas Merritt sold 13,600 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,768,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07.

SPLK stock opened at $130.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.82.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Splunk by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

