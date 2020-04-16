Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -2.00

Media coverage about Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

