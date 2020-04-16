Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$9.53 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$6.89 and a one year high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

