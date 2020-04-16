eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected eBay’s analysis:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

