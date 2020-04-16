Eight Capital Increases Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target upped by Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

YRI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.86 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.84.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$506.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,166 shares in the company, valued at C$12,545,039.24. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,511,744.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,309 shares of company stock valued at $510,916.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

