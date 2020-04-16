Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.17. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.10 and a 52-week high of C$14.99.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.29 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$36,330.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

