Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

