Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 551,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.50. Employers has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Employers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

