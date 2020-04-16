Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.31.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$40.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.94. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.