Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $110.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.17 million and the lowest is $107.18 million. Endava reported sales of $95.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $440.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.21 million to $457.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $529.97 million, with estimates ranging from $498.25 million to $551.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Endava by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVA opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. Endava has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

