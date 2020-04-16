Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$15.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.06.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.