Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

