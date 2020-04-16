ENI (NYSE:E) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.60

News articles about ENI (NYSE:E) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $18.78 on Thursday. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 170.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ENI will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on E. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

