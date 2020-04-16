Entegris (ENTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.50-0.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.50-0.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENTG opened at $49.02 on Thursday. Entegris has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

