E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETFC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

