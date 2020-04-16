Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,043,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in Euronav by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Euronav by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,960 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

