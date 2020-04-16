Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Shares of EXE opened at C$5.85 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The stock has a market cap of $550.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.12.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

