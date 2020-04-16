F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.27 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

