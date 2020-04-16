Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.58

Media stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of 0.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $176.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.02.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

