Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Share Price

Headlines about Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ciena earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CIEN opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $70,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,969 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

