FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.71. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 237,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

