Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidus Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

FDUS stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.87%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

In other Fidus Investment news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

