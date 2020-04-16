Financial Survey: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) versus TranSwitch (NASDAQ:TXCCQ)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 34.83% 56.21% 27.69% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Texas Instruments and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 13 10 0 2.32 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $124.34, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.38 billion 7.01 $5.02 billion $5.24 20.61 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -4.2, suggesting that its stock price is 520% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

