First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect First Merchants to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Merchants stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

