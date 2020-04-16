FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

