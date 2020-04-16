Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given a C$4.40 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) received a C$4.40 price objective from equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$3.51 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.35. The stock has a market cap of $522.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$91.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.