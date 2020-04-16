Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.35. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

