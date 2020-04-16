Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:FRG opened at $10.71 on Monday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 516,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,784,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,289,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

