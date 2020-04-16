FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issued By DA Davidson

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ROAD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

ROAD opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $865.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 70.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Construction Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

