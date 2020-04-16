FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Intuit Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intuit in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Shares of INTU opened at $251.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.64. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.