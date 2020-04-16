FY2020 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.23. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $14.94 EPS.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAZZ. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

JAZZ opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.