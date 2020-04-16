FY2020 EPS Estimates for Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) Lifted by Analyst

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Stock analysts at M Partners upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Opsens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.99 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.08. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

