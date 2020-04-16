Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Miles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

