German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $702.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.90.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $225,686.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.13 per share, with a total value of $58,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,783 shares of company stock valued at $856,808. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,455,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

