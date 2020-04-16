Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

