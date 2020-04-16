Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,176 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,864,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,091,000 after purchasing an additional 648,385 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.