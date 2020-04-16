Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 28th (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXG opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

