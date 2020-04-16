Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.35.

NYSE:GS opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($3.28). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

